1100 home development underway in Dundalk

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was in town last Friday, visiting Dundoogan in Haynestown, Dundalk, where the first phase of a massive 1100 home development was launched.

112 homes in the development are being acquired by Tuath Housing for social housing in collaboration with the Department of Housing, Louth County Council and developer, Cannon Kirk Ltd. The first phase of 26 homes are due to be handed over this month with the remaining 86 homes ready for occupation by early 2020.

The total cost of the 112 social homes is circa €27 million, which, when completed, will consist of 40 two bed houses, 66 three bed houses and 6 four bed houses. All tenants to be housed are from Louth County Council’s housing list.

Tuath’s purchase is being funded by a combination of CALF (Capital Advanced Leasing Facility) from the Department of Housing and competitive loan finance on a fixed term of 25 years from the Housing Finance Agency / European Investment Bank.

Speaking at last Friday's launch, Tùath Housing’s Chairman, Eamon Gavigan said that "Dundoogan, is an excellent example of collaboration in action and it is testament to government and stakeholder commitment to Re-Building Ireland for the benefit of local communities.

Joan Martin, CE of Louth County Council who was also in attendance last Friday noted that “Louth County Council are delighted that this project has progressed to the point where in conjunction with Tuath we are now in a position to see these houses being allocated to applicants who have been on the Louth Housing waiting list for a significant number of years.

“This is one of the initiatives which Louth County Council have undertaken to deliver homes. The Council are delighted with the partnership that we have the Tuath and with other Approved Housing Bodies.

“This, together with our acquisition and leasing programme and our actions on vacant homes makes us confident that we will meet our 2019 target to provide new homes.’’