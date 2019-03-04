DUNDALK CRIME
Gardai appeal for witnesses to Dundalk assault
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an assault causing harm on February 28.
A male reported that he was approached by another male and was struck on the back of his head and on his face whilst walking down Clanbrassil Street at 4:30pm.
The injured party ran into a nearby takeaway to escape the attacker. He received cuts to his face and eyes.
Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to call Dundalk station at 042 93 88400.
