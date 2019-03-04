Dundalk taxi driver threatened and had windscreen punched by intoxicated man

A male has been arrested in relation for criminal damage following an altercation with a taxi driver.

The local taxi driver reported to gardai that he picked up seven to eight males in a minibus at around 9:30pm on February 26 in the Dundalk area. The driver said the passengers were all "highly intoxicated".

The male sitting in the front passenger seat became aggressive and threatened the driver and punched the windscreen.

The taxi driver stopped the vehicle and demanded that all passengers got out.

The male, who was arrested following the incident has already appeared in court. An investigation is currently ongoing.