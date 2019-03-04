Countdown is on to St Patrick’s Day in Dundalk!

The countdown is on for St Patrick’s Day in Dundalk and the newly-formed organising committee are busy putting the finishing touches to what they hope is a day of fun, entertainment and surprises for the whole family.

Cllr. Conor Keelan said he was very pleased with the way the plans are coming together and thanked all the Dundalk councillors who have helped with the costs of the event thanks to their donations from their council allocations.

Musical and dance acts, which showcase some of the huge range of talent Dundalk has to offer, will be on stage at the Courthouse Square and at Earl Street and include Long Time Coming, Crystal Ice, McGee School of Dance, Faoi Gheasa, Orwells 84, Cuchulainn Celtic Strings, Cobra Kan and Dundalk Brass Band.

Cllr. Keelan, who is on the committee with fellow Dundalk councillors Maeve Yore, Ruairí Ó Murchú and Anne Campbell, said all local councillors have been quick to allocate money to help cover the costs of the event.

He said: ‘I am grateful for the speedy response from councillors to our call for donations and this has helped ensure that we have some really great entertainment for all the family lined up’.

In addition to the exciting list of acts, a family fun zone, run by Pelican, will be set up at the Market Square, with plenty to keep children entertained. Access to the area is by wristbands, which can be purchased in advance at Stitchcraft, Earl Street. The cost is €6 or €20 for four.

The event, which runs from 2pm to 5pm around the Market Square, is supported by Louth County Council, Dundalk BIDS, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Stage and Lighting, Pelican Promotions, Long Walk Shopping Centre, PayPal, Volunteer Centre Louth and Digiweb.

It is also supported by Recruitment Plus Dundalk, Morgan Fuels – Home Heat, LMFM, Permanent TSB, Dundalk Credit Union, Louth Leader Partnership, Cuchullain Credit Union, Fyffes and Panama Coffee.

For more information and competitions, follow the event on Facebook at St Patrick’s Day Dundalk or email: stpatsdundalk@gmail.com.