Dundalk Special Olympics Club athletes ready for Friday’s street collection

Dundalk Special Olympics Club Athletes are gearing up for a street collection in aid of their club and athletes.

“We are pleased and grateful for the opportunity” Ailish McArdle, chairperson said.

Athletes, coaches, parents and volunteers alike will man the streets of Dundalk this Friday, March 8.

“Dundalk Special Olympics Club is like a family, which reaches out to some of the most special people in North Louth community”, according to John Farrell, assistant coach.

“It gets them active. More than that, it’s a sporting and social outlet which centers around them, for their physical and mental wellbeing, to help them grow to their potential – it’s all about the athletes.”

The club is responsible for the expenses of their 32 athletes - general costs like attending events, transport, courses, training and the general welfare of the athletes on a sustainable basis.

Dundalk’s Club committee has drawn up a four year fundraising plan at the start of 2019 and the club took to it with enthusiasm from the get go.

Fundraising coordinator, Tessa van Heerden, is excited by the prospects of being able to support the club’s needs, especially the daunting transports costs that are the single highest expense the club runs in a year.

Collection points will be at, Marshes Shopping Centre, Tesco Extra Store, Long walk Shopping Centre, Dunnes Stores and various locations on the streets of Dundalk.

For more information contact: Ailish McArdle 087 677 9089