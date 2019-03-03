Damaged mid-Louth bridge a 'safety concern'

Local election candidate John Sheridan believes that a recently damaged bridge in Mid Louth is a safety concern for local residents and tourists alike.



"A number of residents have raised concerns with me about the Glyde Bridge in Annagassan. The bridge has been damaged for some time following a collision and it visibly had some remedial action in the form of council barriers but there has been no other update as to when the bridge will be fully repaired", said the Fianna Fail candidate.



"I have raised this matter with the council to find out when it is expected to have the bridge repaired and am awaiting a response. As we all know, the main R166 through Annagassan is a very busy route for local residents, businesses as well as tourists and pleasure cyclists. In the absence of any other safety measures, it's obvious that leaving the bridge the way it is, is a major risk."



"While there's wider reviews required into safety measures at the junction at the Lynns, Annagassan; traffic calming options and public lighting in the area, its very obvious that a major gap in the side wall of a bridge is a risk to locals and visitors to the area. We have a bridge that is over 220 years old, that is quite high over the river Glyde and I hope Louth County Council can clarify when works will be carried out in order to help reassure locals as to the safety of the bridge"