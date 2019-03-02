Again! Louth winner of €2.5m in tonight's lotto!

Following last night's €500k EuroMillions lotto winner from Dromiskin, someone from Louth has now won €2.5m in tonight's National Lottery.

A lucky player in County Louth is now €2,497,727 better off following Saturday night's Lotto draw.

The winning numbers in question are:

1 3 7 27 31 44 with a bonus number 19.

Early rumours suggest the ticket was bought in Termonfeckin...

⚡️WE HAVE ANOTHER WINNER⚡️Lightning strikes twice for the wee county! Players in Co. #Louth - Check your tickets! Tonight's €2,497,727 #Lotto Jackpot has been won by a player in the county. Check tickets