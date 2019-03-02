€500,000 winning lotto ticket sold in Dromiskin in Louth

The winning €500,000 ticket in last night's EuroMillions lotto plus draw was sold in Centra in Chapel Road, Dromiskin, Co. Louth.

Shop owner, James Hallinan, said today he was overjoyed when he was contacted by the National Lottery to say he had sold the winning EuroMillions Plus ticket.

“We are delighted. There has has been a great buzz here over the last few weeks with the big EuroMillions jackpot being sold in Ireland, and not all that far away from us! We have had people coming into the shop talking about the big win and speculating what they would do if they landed a massive jackpot. Even though this is not in the millions it is still a lovely prize for one of our customers.”

Dromiskin is a small village off the old M1. “Since we are now by-passed it is likely to be a local and we wish whoever it is the best of luck,” said James.

A National Lottery spokesperson advised the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe and make contact with the National Lottery on Monday. “We are still on a high after the excitement of the big EuroMillions win and the €10.2 million Lotto jackpot win from last week. It has been an incredible few weeks for us and we are thrilled our EuroMillions luck continues!”