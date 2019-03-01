Dundalk held by Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght

Dundalk maintained their unbeaten start to the 2019 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season with a solid point in a scoreless draw with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night, where defender Seán Hoare was closest to a breakthrough.

The Hoops were hoping to signal their title intent in a wet capital and they could have been ahead shortly after kick-off when Orhan Vojic had the opportunity but Gary Rogers saved.

Michael Duffy was unsurprisingly the source for Dundalk’s best chance of the game, on 18 minutes, when his set-piece found Hoare whose header came back off the crossbar.

The second half was a ding-dong battle but, in the end, nobody could land a knockout blow, on an evening when the reigning champions lost no ground as all those above them also drew.

Following Monday night’s home win over UCD, head coach Vinny Perth recalled captain Brian Gartland while midfielder Jamie McGrath made his first start of the season after impressing from the bench against the Students.

Out went Daniel Cleary and Jordan Flores, but Daniel Kelly retained his place in the team. John Mountney had initially been named in the starting XI but was injured in the warm-up, with Dylan Hand taking Kelly’s seat as a substitute.

The most welcome sight on the teamsheet for Dundalk supporters was Seán Murray, who had been rated “extremely doubtful” in the club’s team news bulletin on Thursday.

Rovers – still smarting from their Dublin Derby defeat by Bohemians earlier in the week – made four changes to their side as Ethan Boyle, Seán Kavanagh, Dylan Watts and the suspended Aaron Greene were replaced by Roberto Lopes, Ronan Finn, Joel Coustrain and Vojic.

The Hoops threatened early on when Austrian striker Vojic got a sight of goal, but Rogers produced a fine save as he tipped the effort over.

The match was a battle in the early exchanges, but Dundalk could not have gone closer on 18 minutes. Duffy was fouled and his free-kick was met by centre-half Hoare whose looping header came back off the crossbar, with Dane Massey unable to convert on the follow-in.

Past the half-hour – which had largely been scrappy – Kelly struck narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

In injury-time, Duffy’s delivery was headed off target by Patrick Hoban as Dundalk finished on the front-foot. But there was to be no separating the sides as, for the first time this season, Perth’s players went into the break on level terms.

Backed by a vocal travelling support, Dundalk went in search of a breakthrough early in the second half. But it was Rogers who was called into action again on 62 minutes when he saved well from Trevor Clarke, and in the next attack the ‘keeper was brave to smother the ball as substitute Dan Carr threatened.

That lifted Rovers, on and off the pitch, but Dundalk weathered the storm well. Seán Gannon tried his luck but never troubled Alan Mannus, and with ten minutes remaining Perth introduced recent recruit Joe McKee for his debut.

The Oriel Park outfit had a late shout for a penalty when Gannon went down in the area but referee Paul McLaughlin waved away the protests, as the spoils were shared.

Dundalk, now with three draws in their opening four games, remain four points behind leaders Bohemians.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Joey O’Brien, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Trevor Clarke, Aaron McEneff, Greg Bolger, Jack Byrne (Seán Kavanagh 90), Ronan Finn (c), Joel Coustrain (Brandon Kavanagh 82), Orhan Vojic (Dan Carr 57).

Subs Not Used: Leon Pöhls (GK), Sam Bone, Dylan Watts, Dean Dillon.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers, Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland (c), Seán Hoare, Dane Massey, Chris Shields, Seán Murray (Joe McKee 81), Daniel Kelly (Cameron Dummigan 90), Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly 88).

Subs Not Used: Aaron McCarey (GK), Jordan Flores, Daniel Cleary, Dylan Hand.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).