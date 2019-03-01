Dundalk shop earns place on Best Independent Bookshops in Ireland list

Roe River Books on Park Street in Dundalk has been named among the 35 best independent bookshops in Ireland, according to the Irish Times.

In a feature looking at the growth of independent bookshops around the country Roe River Books was the only entrant from co Louth and was described as a shop which "has broadened its range to include all kinds of books, from the latest fiction to graphic novels" in recent years.

According to the Irish Times article the relative success of bookshops in Ireland is something we should continue to support as a community.

"Despite all the difficulties of the past decade, Irish people still love books – browsing, choosing, buying, gifting and reading them. A truly great bookshop is where all of those things can happen at once. If you’re lucky enough to have one in your community, there are good reasons to support it."