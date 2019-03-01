NI fishermen plead guilty to breaching fishing regulations in Dundalk Bay

Two Northern Ireland fishermen have pleaded guilty to breaching fishing regulations after their trawlers were detained by the Irish Naval service in Dundalk Bay on Wednesday.

Jack Browne (57) and Kevin Trainor (47), who fished out of Kilkeel, appeared before Drogheda District Court on Friday morning.

Judge Coughlan said he should deal with the matter as leniently as possible and applied the probation act and lifted an order to allow their boats to be released.

The two men left court and returned to Clogherhead harbour and left in their boats at around midday.