Dundalk gardai stop driver on phone who had 'not made calls to organise insurance'

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Local gardai on patrol in Ardee stopped the driver of the above car who was on a mobile phone at the time, however his problems didn't stop there according to the garda Twitter account:

"Driver is in even bigger trouble now as he had not made calls to organise insurance.

"Vehicle was seized. FCPN and summons to be issued."