Dundalk gardai stop driver on phone who had 'not made calls to organise insurance'
Dundalk gardai stop driver on phone who had 'not made calls to organise insurance'
Local gardai on patrol in Ardee stopped the driver of the above car who was on a mobile phone at the time, however his problems didn't stop there according to the garda Twitter account:
"Driver is in even bigger trouble now as he had not made calls to organise insurance.
"Vehicle was seized. FCPN and summons to be issued."
