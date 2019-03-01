PayPal hosts transition year students at Dundalk office

PayPal hosted a number of transition year students at its Dundalk offices recently.

The students, all from local community colleges and schools, completed a week of work experience with the company, at the end of which they received certificates during a mini graduation ceremony.

As well as gaining an insight into working at PayPal, the students participated in workshops and sessions covering CV preparation, interview skills, project management, marketing, budgeting and corporate social responsibility.

Pictured at PayPal’s Dundalk offices are PayPal’s Laura Morgan Walsh, Senior Director of Global Seller Risk Services and Dundalk Site Leader; David Quinn, Director of Collections; and Lynette Reilly, Site Program Lead and Transition Year Co-ordinator; alongside students from a range of schools and colleges including Dundalk Grammar School, De La Salle College, St. Vincent’s Secondary School, Bush Post Primary School and Coláiste Chú Chulainn.