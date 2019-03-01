'Newly built two-bed apartment' in Dundalk for rent

This apartment in Dundalk is listed currently on daft.ie for rent.

The "newly built two bedroom apartment" has a "kitchen and dining room!! and bathroom" and is situated on Hoey's Lane, Dundalk.

The apartment is available to rent for €1000 per month (€250 per week, or €125 per week sharing), with a minimum lease of three years, according to the advert.

According to the advert only one room remains available.