This week, four teenagers from local drama group MAD Youth Theatre, Calvin Magee, Clodagh Vaughan, Darija Martinkute and Hazel Mulholland, give us their views on life in Dundalk.

What’s your favorite thing about Dundalk?

Calvin: My favorite thing about Dundalk is the local sense of community. No matter where you go you’re always guaranteed to meet somebody you know and you never feel lonely.

Clodagh: The curry chip and ice cream from the Roma. There is honestly nothing better after school or during the summer when you’re out with friends.

Darija: Small enough so everyone knows everyone, but not too small where no one knows who we are. Have you heard of Dundalk F.C.? Thought so!

Hazel: Probably the services available, like the cinema and the shopping centre.



What would your perfect day in the local area be- and why?

Calvin: My perfect day would start off by going for breakfast in a local restaurant such as Ruby’s and then heading off to rehearsals at M.A.D. Then after rehearsals going to the cinema with some friends and just having a relaxed night at home.

Clodagh: Shopping with my Mam and just my Mam, it’s rare we get out on our own without my dad or brothers and we can get a proper look at all the clothes and then we might go get ice cream.

Darija: Love a hot summer’s day laying out in the grass in either St. Helena’s Park, just kicking the ball around with friends.

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

Calvin: Other than the rainy weather there’s not much I would want to change about Dundalk. Maybe having more restaurants such as Nando’s or a TGI Friday’s would be a good addition to the town.

What annoys you about the town?

Calvin: The litter and waste in the town really annoys me. Sometimes it feels like nobody cares about the environment in this town. For example take a walk in one of the local parks and I guarantee you you’ll be bombarded by litter.

Clodagh: A lack of a decent gravy chip - so my dad says.

What plans do you have for the rest of the year?

Calvin: Being a fifth year student most of my year will revolve around studying, however I think it’s important to work, rest and play. So I’ll probably try and get involved in a couple of theatre productions and maybe see a few concerts.

How would you describe the Dundalk people?

Calvin: I would describe Dundalk people as loud, vibrant and unique. They’ll always be there in your time of need and are full of craic.

Clodagh: Raw accent, Lilywhites jersey and C'mon the town.

Darija: Dundalk people are crazy folk, never seen anything like it, but they’re also kind, generous and so, so creative.

What do you like about MAD Youth Theatre? Would you encourage other teenagers to get involved in acting?

Calvin: I’ve been involved in MAD for about 6 years now and it’s honestly one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.

The thing I like about it is that it gives me a place to grow and develop as a teenager and actor in a safe place where making a fool of yourself is encouraged.

I would 100% encourage teenagers to get involved in acting as it’s a healthy way to release emotions and have fun at the same time.

Clodagh: There is nothing not to like about MAD. We are a big family at heart and Kwasie and Gerry really outdo themselves to do everything that they can for myself and the other members. I would definitely encourage teenagers to join because it’s not only acting, we have our bit of craic as well and you meet friends for life.

Darija: I would encourage teenagers to act but MAD isn’t just about acting. It is a huge commitment to be part of the MAD family. Often times we lend a helping hand to our community or participate in events - it’s not all about being on stage. That’s what I love most about MAD, that it not only grows you as an actor but as a good person. Plus all the members and leaders of mad and the volunteers are some of the most kindest people I’ve ever met- you make friends and memories like no other.

Hazel: MAD Youth Theatre is like a second home to everyone who walks through its doors. I have met people and made friends with people who, if not for mad, I would have overlooked.

I would definitely encourage teenagers to join if they enjoy acting.



Do you think there are enough things for a teenager to do in Dundalk? If not, what would you like to see here?

Calvin: I don’t think there’s enough things for teenagers to do in Dundalk. I think we need more groups focused in the arts be it drama, dancing, singing or visual arts.

Clodagh: I think Dundalk do have great things to offer teenagers, but I don’t think many people know about them or they are nervous about going to meet new people. I’d like to see anything that could possibly get people our age’s attention and be advertised well so people know about it.

Darija: I wish Dundalk invested more money into finding things for youth to do, it really sucks that all the young people walk around the Marshes every weekend. I’d love it if one of the old shopping centres were turned into bowling alleys or something of the sort.

Hazel: There aren't a lot of things to do, unless you like walking around shops. There is a youth centre but it isn't open on weekends which kind of sucks. There should be more teen-friendly places.

Would you like to study in Dundalk in the next few years (if you are planning on going to college) or would you prefer to leave Dundalk and why?

Calvin: I’d rather leave Dundalk to study. Even though the DKIT is an amazing college it doesn’t have the course I want. I also think it’s important for me to move and try new areas such as cities, because I’ve only lived in Dundalk all my life and I’d like to try somewhere new.

Clodagh: I’m currently in 5th year in St Vincent’s School, so I’ll be doing the leaving next year and I hope to do acting in my further career. If not, then I’d love to do film studies in DKIT as a possibility as well

Darija: I do not plan to study in Dundalk although it would be convenient.

My interests simply could not be fulfilled in the local DKIT. I also want to leave Dundalk it’ll always be my home but I like change.

Hazel: I would rather leave Dundalk. I have nothing against studying in Dundalk, it's just, I'd like to try somewhere new.