Deaths in Dundalk - March 1 2019

The death has occurred of Marie Puttick (née Lally) late of Fatima Park, Dundalk, Louth

Beloved daughter of the late Martin and Agnes, dear sister of John and the late Fra and Patrick and much loved aunt of Martina, Samantha, Lorraine, Jennifer and Shauna.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, sister-in-law Una, son Seán, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Marie will be remembered at Mass on Saturday, March 2nd in St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry at 10.30am.

Burial of ashes afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



