ISPCC calling on Louth women for VHI mini-marathon

THE ISPCC is asking women in Louth and across the country and beyond to step up for children and young people in Ireland by signing up to take part in this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of Childline.

Registration is now open for the this year’s annual 10km charity road race, which will take place in Dublin at 2pm on Bank Holiday Sunday, June 2nd.

The race is the largest one day charity event in the country and the largest women’s event of its kind in the world, attracting thousands of women to run or walk the course each year.

The national child protection charity is asking female supporters to have their runners at the ready, don the distinctive red Childline t-shirt and join team Childline on the day, to help raise much-needed funds. Childline relies on corporate and public support for over 90 per cent of its funding.

The national child protection charity’s base close to the starting and finishing lines is an ideal location for those taking part on behalf of ISPCC Childline to prepare in advance and unwind following the event.

Childline receives over 313,000 contacts each year, via its call, text and online chat services, from children and young people who often feel they have nowhere else to turn. Children contact Childline for many reasons – they may be experiencing bullying, feel lonely or anxious or may just want to talk something through. Childline volunteers and staff are there to listen to them, to inform and to empower them.

To help keep Childline listening to children 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, sign up to run or walk the 2019 VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of Childline.

Register at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie and then visit ispcc.ie/mini-marathon.