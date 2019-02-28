Northern Irish boats seized for fishing in Dundalk Bay

Two Northern Irish fishing boats were seized by authorities for fishing in Irish territorial waters in Dundalk Bay yesterday.

They were detained at 11am by Irish naval vessel LE Orla, The Belfast Telegraph has reported.

"An Irish naval vessel the LE Orla detained two UK-registered boats fishing in Dundalk Bay," the Gardai said.

"They were escorted to Port Oriel, Clogher Head, where they were detained by gardai under the 2006 Fisheries Act.

"A detention order was issued at Dundalk district court for 48 hours in respect of both vessels."