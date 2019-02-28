Dundalk man has sentence increased by Court of Appeal

A banned driver who collided head-on with another motorist as he was overtaking a line of traffic while on the wrong side of the road - leaving the woman in a wheelchair and living in chronic pain, had his sentence increased by the Court of Appeal last week.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had appealed the leniency of a sentence imposed at Dundalk Circuit Court last May on Sean Ward (27) a former All-Ireland boxing champion with an address at Oldbridge, Toberona, Dundalk, who was jailed for four years for dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm, at Carnbeg, Armagh Road, Dundalk on October third 2015.

Judge Michael O'Shea had imposed a six year sentence with two years suspended, however last Monday the Court of Appeal reduced the suspended sentence to nine months - resulting in a jail term of five years and three months.

An appeal against the severity of the sentence was also listed for hearing but it was withdrawn by Sean Ward on Monday prior to the court giving its ruling on the DPP's appeal.