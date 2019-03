I love running, it’s as simple as this quote for me: “you get what you put into it”.

This is why I took up running seriously in 2013. I was fed up not getting onto my Gaelic team’s first team. I was probably not good enough, but I was the fittest in the squad so I could not understand why I was not making the starting 15.

Then I tried a few runs in 2011 and 2012.

After seven years of training and playing with the senior GAA team, I became fed up coming home complaining that I was on the bench and not getting on. I was playing and starting with the second team, but I wanted to be on the first team. I wanted to be happy in a sport and be successful.

Then in 2013 I decided I was going to give up Gaelic and soccer and focus on running. I took up cross country running and it was competitive, so that satisfied me and also I felt I was improving my running. However, the main thing was I was now calling the shots. I could decide how hard I trained and I could decide to run when and where I pleased.

The thing about GAA was, I could train as good I wanted and try my best, but still just not get picked by the manager for the starting 15, but with running I got the results; my times were getting better and there was no one saying you’re not picked today.

I determined how well I did and whether I ran strong in a race or not from the training. For the first year I was getting results,

I was coming in the top 10 or top 20 in races.

Then in my local gym “Aura” there was a “Mini Triathlon” where you went on a 5km road run and then you would jump on a spin bike for 12km and then jump in the pool and do a 100m swim (four lengths of the pool).

I won that Aura Mini Triathlon in 2013 and that was one of the first things that I had won and it gave me a huge boost.

There was a cash prize for first of €100 or €150, I was over the moon; from then on running was my sport and in October of that year I did cross country - novice, intermediate and senior, and I loved them.

Once I got into my rhythm I was training with the North East Runners and I noticed I was young in the group - they all looked to be older in their 40s and 50s, not that that is old! But I was only 23 and seemed a little out of place.

However the positive thing I learned from that was that I was taking up the sport young and had time to become good at it.

People may leave football at 35 years old and look to take up a different sport like running or cycling.

So I believed I was getting in ahead of the pack.

When I got into the swing of things I noticed that North East Runners did “speed sessions” on a Tuesday night and I loved them because I still had lots of short burst speed from playing GAA.

These bursts were 400 or maybe even 800 metres. In a speed session you do 12 by 400m with a 1 or 2 minute break between each one. I really got into it.

Then, once 2014 started I wanted to up my game and it worked out well. I moved to Dublin and I started to train with a local running club “Crusaders” - they were very good and they had a running track which was brilliant.

At Crusaders they set a high standard. There was good speed sessions on Tuesdays in the track and on Thursdays there was good interval sessions too.

I ran in Fitzer’s 5km that year and got a time of 18:38 and I was quite happy with that. However the biggest road race of the year in Dundalk is the Patsy Kelly 5k and it was everything to me, I wanted to run the best race of my life and I did. I broke my PB (personal best) by a minute and got a time of 17:34 min - I was so delighted!

It showed that with dedication you can get the results and the rewards that you want to get out of running.

