This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of the opening and dedication of the Church of the Redeemer at Ard Easmuinn by Cardinal William Conway, Archbishop of Armagh, on June 29, 1969. The first marriage ceremony in the church, between Frank Shortt and Margaret McKiernan, took place a month later on July 26.

In 1950 the Dundalk Urban District Council had purchased the 170 acres of what had been known as 'Cox's Field' in the part of Lord Roden's Demesne west of the railway line to facilitate the development of housing and industry in that part of the urban area. Then in 1962 the Archdioceses of Armagh had asked the County Manager J. L. MacKell for a site on it to build a church.

Part of the hill overlooking the railway line was offered, at a price of £1,000 per acre, and work on the building of the church was commenced in the following year. When the new church was completed in 1969, it was decided to split the old Parish of Dundalk which had existed since 1723 and that portion became the Parish of the Redeemer from Sunday March 21, 1971.

Very Rev. Owen Sweeney, who had been a curate attached to the Haggardstown Parish, was appointed Administrator, with Fr. Sean McCartan as his Curate. The Archbishop of Armagh remained as the Parish Priest, as had been the custom since 1866 when Dean Michael Kieran, who had been Parish of Dundalk, was elevated to the Primacy.