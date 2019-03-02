Who travelled on the early railway trains in Dundalk?

The article in the Journal of the County Louth Archaeological and Historical Society by P.J. Geraghty about the Dublin and Junction Railway line reaching Dundalk in February 1849, which I have been commenting on in these notes, co-coincides neatly with the annual general meeting of Dundalk Railway Heritage Society which was formed as recently as 2011.

As I have already reported, this A.G.M. takes place in the County Museum on tomorrow, Wednesday February 27, commencing at 2.30 pm and anyone interested in joining will be very welcome to come along. This Society has already done much to remind the people of Dundalk of their great railway heritage and how much they owe to it but much remains to be done. So, it is to be hoped that there will be a good turn-out for the meeting tomorrow.

History, however, is not just about dates and old buildings and the article in the Journal has got me to thinking about how the ordinary people reacted to the appearance of a new form of transport in their Town? The article by Geraghty has got me to thinking about who actually managed to ride on those early trains? Geraghty refers to reports in newspapers of August 1839 of 'immense crowds' turning up for the opening of the Ulster Railway at Lisburn and that 'upwards of 3,000 passengers were carried on the first day'. But was it like that in Dundalk on a winter's day in 1849? Unfortunately, there was no Dundalk Democrat then, as the first edition of this esteemed local paper did not appear until October 1849. There were, however, a number of advertisements published in national papers by both railway companies involved which show that it would not have been cheap to get a seat on one of those trains.

Anthony O'Hagan has sent me a couple of extracts for old papers which highlight this fact. One inserted by the Dundalk and Enniskillen Railway Company announces --- 'Dublin to Belfast. This line will be open for Public Traffic on Thursday next, the 15th instant.

The Time and Fare Tables may be obtained at the Company's Offices, No 1 Talbot Street, Dublin and at all the Stations. By Order Robert Prescott, Secretary, Dublin.'

The interesting thing about these notices is that another states that the distance between the station in Dublin and the one at Castleblayney is 73 miles and refers to a connection to Belfast from the there, using a omnibus (presumably horse-drawn) between Castleblayney and Armagh, and from there on to Lisburn where it connects with the Ulster Railway terminus at Lisburn.

It states that this journey could be accomplished in 'less than eight hours', not bad, I suppose, for those days!

Another notice, supplied to me some time ago by Anthony, gives times and fares for the journey between Dundalk and Castleblayney it which it is stated that a first class seats from Barrack Street to Castleblayney cost three shillings, second class 2 shilling and third class one shilling.

Contrast this with the part of Geraghty's article in the Journal which refers to the wages of labourers building the line between Dundalk and Drogheda two and half years earlier, in September 1846, which states --- 'there was a strike amongst the navvies employed by the contractor, Mr. Moore. This led to proceedings being taken at Dundalk Petty Sessions at which Moore advised the court that, when he tendered, he had intended paying labourers 7 shillings or eight shillings per week but, because of the high price of provisions, he decided to pay 10 shillings. He was fully supported by the Bench and reference was made to many employees being intimidated'.

The reference to the 'high price of provisions' probably referred to the Famine conditions which prevailed at the time which had driven up the costs of food for ordinary people. Nevertheless the navvies working on the railway construction of the railway line were probably being paid much more than other manual workers, such as farm labourers, to get the railway line constructed. Hence the reference to 'intimidation', due to interference of secret societies, mainly the Ribbon-men who are also mentioned in Paddy Duffy's Book of Dundalk as using force to intimidate in relation the building of the line to Castleblayney.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that in 1849 that there were probably many families living in Dundalk at the time on much less than ten shillings a week. So, you can see, that there would not have been many about that day who could afford the one shilling to buy them a ticket to Castleblayney, let along the three shillings for a first class ticket.