Louth paramedics on strike today in union recognition dispute

Ambulance crews across Louth and the rest of Ireland are on strike today from 8am to 5pm, in the first of a two-day stoppage which will continue tomorrow.

PNA ambulance members say they are striking in order to pursue their right to join and be represented by the PNA as their union.

The dispute has escalated following two days of recent strike action.

Local paramedic Tony Murphy tweeted that they will still be responding to "ALL CALLS": "Ambulance service dispute on tomorrow and Fri outside the Louth hospital 8-5 if can would like to support please feel free. We are responding to ALL CALLS while protesting so at times the numbers on the gate will be few. The protest is for union recognition not pay related issues."