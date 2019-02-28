Louth TD's concern at introduction of Green Card for Irish drivers

Louth TD Gerry Adams is calling on the government to act urgently to avoid chaos for drivers travelling across the border post Brexit.

Adams warned: “forcing drivers from either jurisdiction on this island to carry an International Motor Insurance Card to cross the border would be a significant breach of the spirit and ethos of the Good Friday Agreement”.

Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland held a briefing with Oireachtas members in the Dáil yesterday. The Insurers organisation provided some information on the introduction of the International Motor Insurance Card (Green Card), which motorists in each jurisdiction on this island will be expected to carry when travelling across the border in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Teachta Adams added: “It was clear from the briefing today that there is an absence of information about the outworking of the introduction of the International Motor Insurance Card, or so-called Green Card, and how it will be used.

He continued: "The Motor Insurers Bureau told the briefing that drivers need to contact their insurer next week and apply for a green card because a no deal Brexit on March 29 would leave them without proper car insurance. Drivers must apply one month before travelling. Despite this imminent and significant legal change there is no public information campaign planned by either the insurers or the government.

"The Insurers could not tell us how this system will be enforced? What powers will An Garda Síochána and the PSNI have if they stop a driver with no green card?

"There is an urgent responsibility on the government to resolve this issue. To force drivers on this island to apply for and carry an International Motor Insurance Card to travel across the border would be a significant breach of the spirit and ethos of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Government must urgently put the case to the European Commission to waive the green card requirement.”