Dundalk election candidate warns motorists that UK driving licence 'won't be recognised if no deal Brexit'

A local election candidate for Dundalk-Carlingford is warning that in the event of a no-deal Brexit the driving licence of a UK licence holder living here in Ireland will not be recognised and the driver will not be able to continue to drive here in Ireland on that licence.

Fianna Fail election candidate for Dundalk-Carlingford Erin McGreehan said: "This is yet another situation imposed upon our citizens because of the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union."

The National Drivers Licence Service (NDLS) states individuals should swop their UK driving licence for an Irish driving licence before the 29 March deadline. Before this date a UK licence holder resident here in Ireland has an entitlement to make such an exchange.

However, if that Licence Holder fails to exchange their licence before March 29th it is suggested that they will have to start over as a new application and retake the driving test.

To exchange your licence you must complete an application form, this seems simple however you have to attend a NDLS Centre.

McGreehan continued: "that it has come to my attention that Irish citizens living in the UK who need to exchange their licence will have to travel home to do this. There is also no phone number you can contact from outside the state. We really should be trying to facilitate people and extend the online application for these individuals".