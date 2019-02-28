Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday February 28, 2019

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Hollywood of Drumsilla, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully in the loving care of Craigavon Area Hospital. Beloved husband of Delia (née Byrne) and dear dad of Fran, Stephen and Rosie, He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Orla and Anke, grandchildren Danille and Luke, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence Drumsilla, Ravensdale (eircode) A91 XT57 from Wednesday night 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.30am driving to Saint Mary's Church, Mullaghbawn (BT 35 9RA), arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Seamus Lynch, Stabannon, Castlebellingham

Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his mother Gretta and father Barney, brothers (twin) Bernard, Daniel, Ruari and sister Ailbhe (Ward). Grandmother Bernadette. Uncles Nicholas, Jack, Jim, Peter, Johnny and Des. Aunts Trina, Olive and Fiona. Brother-in-law Dermot. His Godchild Tara. Nephews Harry and Billy. Niece Kayleigh. Relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home Thursday from 2pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Nicholas, Stabannon, Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Stabannon Graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to SOSAD.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Mulholland (née Savage) of Marian Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in the loving care of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Peter. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine, Marie and Rose, sons Jack and David, daughter in-law Kathleen, sons in-law Clement and Pat, grandchildren Lisa, Jonathan, John, Suzanne, and Daniel, nieces, nephews extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence Marian Park, from Wednesday evening 6pm to 9pm and Thursday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Friday afternoon at 12.45pm driving to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

House private please on Friday morning by request.

The death has occurred of Martyn Smith of Rushmere, Louth Hall, Tallanstown

Peacefully in St. James' Hospital. 25th February 2019. Martyn, beloved husband of Rachel and dear brother of Duncan. Deeply regretted by his wife, brother, parents-in-law John and Maureen, sister-in-law Caroline, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 AD83) from 3pm until 9pm on Thursday. House private at all other times. Removal on Friday afternoon to Glasnevin Crematorium arriving for Funeral Service at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Ardee Hospice.