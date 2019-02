A Dundalk school teacher is leading the way nationally in the fight to improve the health and fitness of Irish students.



PE teacher at St Louis school, Jenny Spain, just recently graduated from Maynooth University Master’s degree in Education.

However, back in 2015 she began investigating the health of students in her school when she joined a teacher’s network in north Leinster which focussed on Teaching and Learning in the 21st Century.

Her initial findings proved fruitful and motivated Jenny to pursue research at Masters level where she spent a further two years monitoring fitness of students in St Louis school.

Teaching methodologies recommended by fellow researchers in Ireland and globally were incorporated into the PE curriculum along with whole school initiatives designed to help students lead healthier more active lives.

Jenny says that the work was ‘action research’ based, which involved identifying a problem from one’s own context and through collaborating with others, explores strategies of overcoming the issue at hand.

“In recent years I have observed an increasing number of students entering school from primary level who were overweight and lacked fitness,” says Jenny. “My observations followed similar and worrying statistics found globally. Physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for global mortality with major implications for the general health of the population worldwide.”

Jenny continues: “In Ireland type 2 diabetes accounts for 11% of all deaths which according to the Department of Health is higher than both European and global averages.”

Modern life has a lot to answer for, says Jenny, in particular the widespread use of technology by young people today.

“Life for adolescents in Ireland today is very different to thirty years ago. Data from studies conducted within Ireland show how sedentary children have become and as a result of this, their health is a real concern.

“I worked with students in my school to understand how different lifestyles are nowadays. The increasing dependence on technology is a central factor and which is contributing to students in my school from leading healthier lives. Our throw away ‘I want it now’ culture also means adolescents view life very differently to adolescents in the past and this has a huge bearing on their motivation.

“A change of mindset is necessary to adopt new habits and for some students to see beyond their potential. Action research is a continually evolving process. I hope work, which has been initiated over the past two years, will continue to evolve and develop in order to positively influence the health of more students in the Dundalk area, as well as families and friends in a much greater context.

“Technology is not going away. The marketing of food and drink detrimental to health is likely to become more sophisticated and lifestyles will continue to become more hectic.”

On a local level, Kenny is keen to improve education around this issue for students in Dundalk.

“It is paramount that students in St Louis school and their families are educated sufficiently in order for them to make suitable choices to impact health positively. Children are open to learning and the students at St. Louis school are passionate and driven when they can be sufficiently inspired.

“Society across Ireland can lead students to make poor choices and Dundalk is no different”, explains Jenny. “You have only got to look at the area directly surrounding St Louis School to see the factors which can impact health negatively.

“The young women in our school are capable of changing the Dundalk of today in order for future generations to live a healthier more active lifestyle. I am realistic to know that this is not an easy task, but I believe it is also, not impossible”, the PE teacher says.

“Without good physical and mental health, life is much more challenging and brings with it many more problems.”

She adds: “Belief, action and support along with determination, commitment and resilience are key factors in achieving nearly anything and which I hope to see more evidence of in the years ahead to truly bring about better health for all.”