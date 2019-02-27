The ongoing mystery of the Louth 'dinosaur bones'

As reported by the Democrat yesterday, coastguard in Drogheda were called out to investigate the remains of what looked like the skeleton of a dinosaur along the Boyne river.

However, after an inspection of the 'remains', they quickly realised that the bones were made of plaster and were an impressive imitation - not the real thing, unfortunately (certainly for any budding paleontologists in the Wee County!).

However, locals had previously reported sightings of the same bones at low tide on the Boyne river as far back as late 2017.

The Journal.ie spoke to Bernie McGroarty who said she spied the same skeleton while out picking blackberries in August 2018.

And now, speculation is rife that it could be the work of an artist, trying, no doubt, to create some publicity.

Is there an paleontological 'Banksy' doing the rounds in Louth?