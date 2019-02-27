Dundalk's Spirit Store scoops best music venue in Leinster at IMRO Awards

The much-loved Dundalk venue The Spirit Store has been awarded the Best live music venue in Leinster at the IMRO Ireland Venue of the Year Awards.

Sharing the news on Twitter The Spirit Store management said: "So chuffed with our win at the @IMROireland #IMROVenueAwards tonight. Big shout out to all the musicians & artists we’ve hosted over the last 20 years, & most importantly to all of our customers. YOU are what make it possible. Keep coming to the shows. Keep supporting the music!"

Winners in the regional categories included:

Dublin – The Sugar Club, Dublin

Rest of Leinster – The Spirit Store, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Connacht – Monroe’s, Galway

Munster – Live at St Luke’s, Cork

Ulster – An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Also nabbing accolades for IMRO Live Music Festival of the Year and IMRO Small Live Music Festival 2018 were All Together Now and Wexford Spiegeltent Festival respectively.

Olympia Theatre, Dublin picked up the award for IMRO Tech Crew of the Year, which The Spirit Store was also nominated for

The local venue was also crowned Best Live Music Venue in Leinster in 2018.