Louth centenarian Tess Roe still a force for good in her community

Born in the Lynns in Annagassan on February 22 1919, Tess Roe, who turned 100 last week, is still blessed with a sharp intellect, a positive approach to life and an unstoppable can-do attitude too!

According to her family, she has been a great influence for good in many peoples lives and continues to inspire and touch people every day. She even lived a full life at home until she was 97, supported by her family, neighbours and friends.

Tess then moved down the road to St Peter’s Nursing Home in Castlbellingham, where she remains a big part of her community.

Her parents were Brigid and Andrew Roe. She had an older sister Kathleen who died in 1980.

Her life has been rooted in the Lynns, where she ran a small farm up until just a few years ago. She was knowledgeable about animals and their welfare, say the family.

Tess kept a donkey over the years, sometimes even looking after one from the Donkey Sanctuary.

Tess ventured into the world of employment in the late 1950s - going to work as a shop assistant in Dundalk and after gaining valuable experience opened up a shop in her own home serving the local community for several years.

Some years later she went to work in St John of God, Drumcar, where she was employed as a seamstress and remained there until her retirement in the 1980s. She was a great friend of the brothers there and, together with her sister Kathleen, helped with fundraising and the annual sale of work. She befriended some of the older men as they moved to community life and made it an annual event to have them to her home for dinner on St Stephen’s Day.

Tess remained a constant and active member of her parish community, right up until December last year, when a bout of ill health prevented her from continuing.

She received the Fr. Cullen Medal in 2011 for her dedicated service to the Pioneer Association and later received the Bene Merenti Medal in 2015, in recognition for her unfailing support and good works in the Parish of Kilsaran. She was a frequent visitor to Knock and Lough Derg over the years - her last trips being as recently as 2017. Tess embarked on continental travel in her 90th year too, travelling to Austria, Belgium, Poland and Portugal.

There has been much reminiscing over the past few days on Tess and her life .

The family say they are “so indebted to her for all that she has so generously given to us over the years and wish her well”.