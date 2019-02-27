Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday February 27 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Mullen of Blanchardstown, Dublin, formerly of St. Anne’s Street, Dundalk and former Sergeant, 2, logs Base Hospital, St. Bricin’s, Dublin

On February 25 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park and surrounded by his family.

Patrick (Paddy), beloved husband of Kathleen and the late Winifred, dear step-father of Natasha, Derek and Jonathan, brother of Margaret, Ann, Carmel and the late Bernard and a devoted step-grandfather. Sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal to St. Patrick's Cathedral, Dundalk on Thursday afternoon arriving for requiem mass at 1 pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

The death has occurred of Brian Lynch of Doylesfort Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of the late Patricia and loving father of Rosemarie.

Predeceased by his brothers Peter, Pat and Harry and sisters Nan, Maureen and Betty. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter and her partner Pat, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm to 9pm on Wednesday and Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.30am, to St. Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

House private on Friday morning, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim (Jimmy) Kennedy of Oaklawns, Dundalk, Louth / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

On Monday February 25 2019, peacefully in the loving care of The Louth, Co. Hospital. Jim, beloved husband of Maureen (née Townsend) and dearly loved dad of Margaret.

Predeceased by his parents James and Kathleen, sister Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, brothers Paschal, Bill and Joe, sisters Anne, Bernie and Marie the entire Keane family, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street, from Wednesday afternoon 2pm

Removal at 6.45pm proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Reception Prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Palliative Care

House strictly private by request

Saint Padre Pio pray for him



