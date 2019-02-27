Dundalk election candidate warns of need for green cards for motorists in event of no deal Brexit

Local election candidate for Dundalk Carlingford Erin McGreehan says she wants action to be taken to warn motorists on the need to apply for ‘Green Cards’ in the case of a no Deal Brexit.

With a No Deal Brexit becoming more likely on a daily basis and with March 29th just over a month away, it is so important that drivers are properly informed on the need to apply for the cards.

According to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) - ‘If a ‘no deal’ Brexit were to take place then anyone taking their Irish registered motor vehicle to the UK, including Northern Ireland, will require an internationally recognised insurance document to show the law enforcement authorities there that you have valid motor insurance’.

This is what is known as a Green Card.

"At the minute the onus is on the motorist to contact their insurance companies to inform them that they intend to travel North", says Fianna Fail candidate McGreehan. "It is a bitter pill to swallow that we require a document to be able to drive legally in the North. This piece of bureaucracy on our windscreens is not huge but it’s what it symbolises it’s another reminder of the jurisdictional differences on our island."

Green Cards won’t be needed if the EU and the UK reach an agreement on Brexit or if a transitional arrangement is implemented but there is no guarantee to this and the insurance companies need one month to process the application.

McGreehan also calls on the insurance companies to automatically process the green cards for motorists living in the Border Counties and this way there maybe an easier transition.