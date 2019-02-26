Man injured in Louth shooting incident

Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting incident in Drogheda, Co. Louth, today.



A man in his 30s is being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital following a shooting incident at the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda, shortly before 3pm. The condition of the man in not known at this time.

The scene of the incident is sealed off by Gardaí and an investigation in underway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200.