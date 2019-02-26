PHOTOS: Coastguard in Louth called out to investigate 'dinosaur bones'

Drogheda Coast Guard unit received a 999 call reporting what were described as dinosaur bones in the river Boyne at Mell in Drogheda, Co Louth today.

According to Drogheda Coast Guard on their Facebook page, a land team was dispatched to investigate the sighting.

As they arrived on scene they observed what indeed looked like a dinosaur skeleton remains.

However, on further inspection it was confirmed that it was a very impressive imitation.

According to Drogheda Coastguard it was "probably the most unusual tasking we ever had or ever will have."

MRCC where informed along with Louth county council, and the unit stood down.

