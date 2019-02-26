Louth business nominated for best cookery school in Ireland

Local business Dark Horse Pizzas have been nominated for the Best Newcomer in the Best Cookery School in Leinster category at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2019.

The local business, run by Oisin Coyle and Zoe Worden posted their good news on Facebook saying: "Look what came in the post this morning! We’ve been nominated for the following categories in Louth (if not the world). Best Newcomer & Best Cookery School! Light a candle!"

Image: Dark Horse Pizzas Facebook page

Dark Horse Pizzas host pop-up vegan supper clubs every Friday and Saturday and vegan cookery classes from their home in Bellurgan. They also do takeaways.

They also do catering for private events and parties and won the Irish Street Food Awards for their mobile catering business, which saw them travel to festivals and events across Ireland in their converted horsebox.

