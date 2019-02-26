Vacancies at local financial services company

Our client, a financial services company is seeking applications for the following positions.



Part-Time Vacancy (Maternity leave cover):

General Insurance Consultant (Household Only)

- Previous experience in this area essential.

- Competent in use of online tech

- Up to date APA or QFA qualification essential

Part-Time Vacancy:

Mortgage Consultant

- Applicants previous experience in the mortgage application process and advising clients essential

- Competent with the online mortgage tech process

- Up to date APA or QFA qualification essential.

Applications by email to info@cmf.ie