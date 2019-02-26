SPONSORED CONTENT
Vacancies at local financial services company
Our client, a financial services company is seeking applications for the following positions.
Part-Time Vacancy (Maternity leave cover):
General Insurance Consultant (Household Only)
- Previous experience in this area essential.
- Competent in use of online tech
- Up to date APA or QFA qualification essential
Part-Time Vacancy:
Mortgage Consultant
- Applicants previous experience in the mortgage application process and advising clients essential
- Competent with the online mortgage tech process
- Up to date APA or QFA qualification essential.
Applications by email to info@cmf.ie
