CSO reports fall in disposable income in Louth
Disposable income in Louth fell 2% between 2010 and 2015
Disposable income fell from €19,333 to €18,946 in Louth between 2010 and 2015, according to Central Statistics Office(CSO) figures released today.
To give some perspective on these figures, Dublin saw an increase of 8.8% in disposable income in the same period, with the disposable income rising from €21,416 to €23,298.
Wicklow saw an even higher increase, with disposable incomes rising from €18,308 to €20,145 (a 10% increase) and Kildare saw a 5.5% increase with disposable incomes rising from €19,870 to €20,944)
All the border region counties except Monaghan and Sligo saw a drop in disposable incomes in the 2010-2015 time period.
Monaghan saw an increase of 6.4%, albeit from a lower starting point. Disposable incomes in Monaghan in 2010 were €16,538(the lowest in the country) but increased to €17,589 in 2015.
These figures help strengthen the idea that counties in the border region were among the last to recover from the recession.
