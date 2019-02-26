Louth's Cllr McGeough calls for community wardens to be introduced across county

Calls for community wardens to be allocated across the county were heard at the February meeting of Louth County Council.

Cllr Pearse McGeough enquired at the meeting, what Louth County Council's(LCC) policy was for a tenant “who has been identified with multiple addiction problems and mental health [problems], who is creating a problem for its neighbours.”

He said the Council has a duty of care, both to the tenant and neighbours of the tenant.

The Sinn Féin councillor continued, saying “By not intervening, LCC are enabling the person to continue with its lifestyle. Since the abolition of rent collectors, there has been a disconnect between the tenants/community and LCC.

"I do believe community wardens may provide a solution to the problem and I know it was tried a number of years ago in the Muirhevnamor area, it went down very well with the community.”

In response, the meeting heard the Council's access team were on the ground dealing with the matter.