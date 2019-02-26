Dundalk IT projects shortlisted for Royal Television Awards

Four Film & TV Productions by students at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have been nominated for the upcoming Royal Television Society (RTS) Awards 2019. The selected projects are comprised of work by third and fourth year students on the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production and span a variety of genres including shorts, documentary and comedy and entertainment.

This is the third time that work by DkIT has been recognised by the RTS awards. Previous winners are the music video, My Red Hot Car and documentary, Pixel Value.

DkIT RTS Award 2019 finalists include:

‘Escort’, Undergraduate Short Form Film category

‘The Time I Shook Sinatra's Hand’, Undergraduate Factual Film category

‘Wind Turbine’, Comedy and Entertainment Film category

‘The College Comedy Roadshow’, Comedy and Entertainment Film category

Speaking about the news, Dr Helen Lawlor, Acting Head of Department of Creative Arts, Media & Music said,

“We are thrilled that work by DkIT film students has been recognised again this year. The Royal Television Society Awards is one of the gold standard awards for the industry and is an important platform for our students to showcase their extraordinary talent as the next generation of film and television professionals. I would like to congratulate all our students involved in producing this work and I wish them the best of luck for the final.”

Also speaking today, Lorcan Dunne, Programme Director of the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production added:

“The institute has an impressive track record of awards success in film and television and I am delighted that the high calibre of our students’ work has been acknowledged once again. Our hand-on approach to teaching and learning means that our students have the opportunity to create and produce content from the moment they arrive at DkIT. The presentation of this work at awards and festivals is an important learning experience which will prepare them for entering the industry following graduation.’

Winners of the RTS 2019 Awards will be announced at special prizegiving ceremony on Tuesday 5th March 2019 in RTÉ Television Studio 1 at 8.p.m. All nominees will receive a certificate in recognition of their achievement.