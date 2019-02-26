Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday February 26 2019

The death has occurred of Josephine Toner (née Killeen) of Marsh Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Francis' Nursing Home, Mount Oliver.

Beloved wife of the late Larry and cherished mother of Cora, Noel, Ann (Mulligan), Helena (Toner McCauley) and the late Geraldine (McCormack), Brendan, Miriam, Declan and Lorcan.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, daughters-in-law Ann and Aveen, sons-in-law John, Tommy and Liam, grandchildren Valerie, Kevin, Seán, Brian, Fiona, Colin, Shannagh and Simon, great-grandchildren Jack, Ruby, Senan, Maisie and Thalia, Brian's wife Lauren, Kevin's wife Trish, Gerry, her relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Helena, Marsh Road (Eircode A91 D6VK) from 1 pm-8 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Jenkinstown on Thursday at 10.15 am, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Francis' Nursing Home.

House private on Thursday, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Flanagan of Barn Road, Dunleer, Louth



Peacefully after a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. John beloved husband of Dolly and loving father of Seán.

Predeceased by his brother Peter, twin sister Peggy (Carroll) and Celia (Alcott). Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter-in-law Wendy (née Fay), grandsons Donal and Cormac, sister Mary (Grimes), brothers Tom, Joe, Mickey, Tony and Oliver, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Scoraiocht Lannleire (Ceile House) Barn Road, Dunleer (Eircode A92CC92) on Tuesday from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Polio Survivors Ireland. House private please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernard Conlon (Jnr) of Blossell, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday February 25, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved son of Bernard and Dolores (née Carroll) and dear dad of Eva-Rose, Hannah and Aimee and their mother Lorraine.

Bernard will be sadly missed with love by his mum and dad, children, brother Gerard, sisters Joy and Gwen, brother in-law John, Gerard's partner Emma, nieces Lír Willow and Rio, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family residence, Blossell, Dublin Road, Dundalk, from Wednesday 3pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday afternoon to Saint Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private for Family on Thursday, by request.

Family flowers only, donations, please, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Therése Bellew of Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday February 25, 2019, peacefully at her residence following an illness bravely borne.

Beloved daughter of Theresa and the late Jimmy. Predeceased by her brother Seamus and sister in-law Sarah.

She will be sadly missed by her loving mother, sisters Briege Devoy and Maisie Mc Guinness, brothers Martin and Gerard, her partner John, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Tuesday afternoon 3 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40 am driving to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace





