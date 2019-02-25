Dundalk kick-start league charge with UCD victory

Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy were Dundalk’s heroes as the reigning champions kick-started their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over UCD at Oriel Park on Monday night.

Like in their opening two league games, the Lilywhites had been stunned by a first-half goal from their opponents as Neil Farrugia fired UCD in front.

But the 2018 double winners recovered after the break and hit quick-fire goals, with Hoban’s equalising penalty setting them on their way before Duffy completed the job as they claimed their first victory of the season.

With one eye on the weekend’s mouth-watering trip to Shamrock Rovers, as well as looking for an improved performance, head coach Vinny Perth made three changes to the team that were held to a draw at Finn Harps 72 hours earlier.

Captain Brian Gartland was replaced by Daniel Cleary at the heart of the defence, with Jordan Flores coming into the midfield for Dean Jarvis – who dropped out of the squad completely – while Daniel Kelly got the nod ahead of John Mountney on the right after impressing in his cameo appearance in Donegal.

Hoban carried the armband, and Jamie McGrath made a welcome return to the bench having missed all of pre-season with a groin injury. Also, among the substitutes was recent recruit Joe McKee.

Dundalk should have been ahead as early as the third minute when the Lilywhites’ skipper for the night, Hoban got free in the area and hammered a shot that ‘keeper Conor Kearns did well to push clear. Shortly after, Kelly had strong claims for a penalty waved away after he was clearly fouled, before the lively winger had an effort saved.

The hosts were almost caught cold on seven minutes when Jason McClelland was put through one-on-one but Gary Rogers raced from his goal to make a fabulous block.

Dundalk played five minutes with ten men as Dane Massey received stitches following an aerial collision, but UCD could not take advantage as they hardly left their half during that period.

However, on 29 minutes, the newly-promoted Students silenced Oriel Park when Farrugia showed pace to create space and from the left of the area he fired an unstoppable shot past Rogers. He was almost in for another soon after, but this time Rogers made a brave block.

Perth called on McGrath to replace Flores, who appeared not best pleased with the decision, but Dundalk could not find a breakthrough before half-time.

They started the second period brightly, though, and they were level on 53 minutes. Seán Gannon’s cross from the by-line was handled in the box and up stepped Hoban to coolly slot in. Then Seán Murray tried his luck from distance and a fine 30-yard effort forced a good save from Kearns.

Dundalk hit the front on the hour mark when Duffy ran a long way with the ball, cutting in from the left and driving a shot to the far bottom corner of the net.

Hoban should have added a third on 77 minutes when he rattled the crossbar from close range, after Massey and Duffy had combined to set him up. McGrath then whistled a shot narrowly wide.

On 89 minutes, Mountney’s free-kick was met by Hoban whose glancing header was brilliantly pushed away by Kearns, but it mattered little as Dundalk gained much-needed confidence ahead of their Tallaght test.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers, Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Seán Hoare, Dane Massey, Chris Shields, Jordan Flores (Jamie McGrath 37), Daniel Kelly (Cameron Dummigan 87), Seán Murray (John Mountney 61), Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban (c).

Subs Not Used: Aaron McCarey (GK), Brian Gartland, Georgie Kelly, Joe McKee.

UCD AFC: Conor Kearns, Dan Tobin, Liam Scales, Josh Collins, Mark Dignam, Paul Doyle, Gary O’Neill (c), Neil Farrugia, Timmy Molloy (Richie O’Farrell 83), Jason McClelland (Seán McDonald 88), Conor Davis (Yoyo Mahdy 73).

Subs Not Used: Gavin Sheridan (GK), Evan Farrell, Darragh Corcoran, Conor Crowley.

Referee: Tomás Connolly (Dublin). Attendance: 2,437.