Dundalk gardai probing four burglaries

There were four incidents of burglaries reported across Dundalk over the last week, according to local gardai.

In one incident, which occurred in a home in an estate off the Avenue Road between 6 to 9pm on February 23, a door was forced opened, an Eircom alarm was ripped from a wall and a small amount of cash was stolen.

Another home was targeted in Dromad on the evening of February 23. A small amount of cash was taken. Inquiries are ongoing.

A commercial property in Omeath had their shop shutter forced open on February 8 and had various items stolen. between 3:30 and 4:15am. The incident was not reported to gardaí until February 20.