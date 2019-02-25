Carlingford Heritage Centre releases Spring line up

When you hear the new born lambs on the slopes of Sleibhe Feagh, you know spring has arrived on the Cooley Peninsula. And so it is with the Sundays in Spring concert series at the Carlingford Heritage Centre, opening this year with the 4 of Us. Our

Artistic Directors, Zoe Conway and John McIntyre have put together an outstanding programme for 2019 edition, our fourth, running from 7th April to 12th May, 4pm-5pm. Tickets are €12 (€10 concession) and available online at www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com or by phone 042 93 73454. Book early to avoid disappointment.

On Sunday, 7th April, Brothers Declan and Brendan Murphy – the 4 of Us - Newry legends at home in Carlingford. From classics like Mary and Drag My Bad Name Down to more recent Sugar Island – can’t wait to hear them in this very special setting.

On Sunday, 14th April, a distinct change in genre and tradition, in the company of soprano Mairead Buicke and pianist Anthony Byrne. Come and enjoy the rich repertoire of wonderful operatic arias and popular Irish songs performed by this much-acclaimed husband and wife team.

On Sunday, 28th April, a warm welcome is assured for the O’Connors from Dundalk synonymous with the music and song of Louth and Oriel. A celebration of fiddle music and songs by this multi-talented, award-winning and much esteemed (extended) family of musicians and artists.

On Sunday, 5th May, keeping with the family theme for the 2019 series, the stage is set for two sisters, Maighread and Triona Ni Dhomhnaill, who have left their mark in contemporary Irish traditional and world music. Described by Iarla Ó Lionáird of

The Gloaming as ‘sisters and singers who share a deep and instinctive bond in song and life’. A performance not to be missed! On Sunday, 12th May, another musical partnership to close the 2019 spring series. Harpist, Laoise Kelly, described as ‘the most significant harpist of her generation’ joins master piper, Tiarnán Ó Duinnchinn in a performance that captures the uniquely beautiful tones of these two most traditional of Irish instruments.

Dates: Sunday 7th April, 14th April, 28th April, 5th May and 12th May.

Time: 4pm to 5.15pm.

Venue: Carlingford Heritage Centre, Old Holy Trinity, Carlingford, Louth.

Admission: €12 (€10 concession).