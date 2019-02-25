Louth Gardai issue warning to parents over sick 'game' targeting young children

Louth Gardai have issued a warning for parents in Louth to stay vigilant of an online cyberbullying 'game' targeting children which promotes self-harm and suicide has just spread to Ireland.

The Momo challenge, in which a creepy character encourages children to contact her through WhatsApp and other social media sites and online games, has already been linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl in Argentina.

Louth Gardai said: "There is a disgraceful "game" doing the rounds on social media platforms at the minute, some of you may have heard of "momo" which appears to target children, or vulnerable people.

'Momo'

"The momo challenge is a form of cyberbullying where momo asks to be contacted through a social media site and then asks the person to perform a series of dangerous tasks including self-harm.

"There is a disturbing image of Momo online that parents should make themselves familiar with.

"Please please please always supervise your children or those that are vulnerable while online. As parents, its all too easy sometimes to hand over a device to a child for that few minutes peace but there can be devastating consequences if they are left unsupervised."

Local Councillor Meave Yore urged parents to "BEWARE" and to "BE PRO-ACTIVE when it comes to your children's intranet use."

CyberSafeIreland told RTE news that it has been contacted a number of times in the last few days about the disturbing challenge.