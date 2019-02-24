Success at Dundalk IT Entrepreneurial Lecture Series 2018/2019

The School of Business & Humanities at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has launched its Entrepreneurial Lecture Series 2018/19. The lecture series forms an important part of DkIT's continued strategy to introduce students from all backgrounds to enterprise learning environments, to help nurture desirable graduate attributes such as creativity, critical thinking, teamwork and entrepreneurship.

Speaking of this year’s series, Angela Hamouda, DkIT lecturer in Entrepreneurship, Creativity & Innovation, commented:

“Leading on from the success of last year’s series, we are delighted to welcome a vibrant programme of speakers from a variety of backgrounds and wide-ranging topics within the entrepreneurship field. I am confident that our students will be inspired and learn from these shared experiences as they plan and consider their future careers.”

Launching the lecture series, practitioner and academic, Simon Bridge, joined DkIT lecturers and students on Thursday 18th October, presenting the subject of ‘The Changing Views of Entrepreneurship and Implications for policy and practice’. Attended by Masters Level students who are completing the MBS in Entrepreneurship and Marketing course at DkIT, the lecture inspired students to question the fit between enterprise policy and practice today, with Simon speaking about the way in which we need to adjust our mind-set in order to adapt to the current changing structure of society.

The series continued with a lecture from Eric Clinton, Associate Professor in Entrepreneurship at DCU Business School and Director of the DCU Centre for Family Business. Eric spoke to students about ‘Entrepreneurship in Multi-Generational Family Firms: How family businesses have embraced entrepreneurship and innovation across multiple generations’. The talk was attended by students from an array of disciplines ranging from 1st year to Masters level students.

Chris Gordon, CEO of the Irish Social Enterprise Network and BCorp Ireland was the third guest welcomed to the DkIT campus, on 14th November, delivering his lecture on ‘Social Enterprise’ to students from an array of disciplines and year groups (first year through to master’s level).

Speaking after the lecture Chris noted:

“In today’s rapidly changing workplace, young people need to be able to adapt and respond quickly to change. Core skills such as communication, project management and leadership are more important than ever before to enable them to navigate effectively. Research shows a growing trend among young people today to work for organisations that are socially responsible. It is therefore important that students carefully consider career opportunities in working for profit-seeking enterprises that deliver positive social impact.”

Closing the winter semester at DkIT, students were visited by Professor Tom Cooney on 29th November. Professor of Entrepreneurship and Director of the Centre of Minority Entrepreneurship at DIT, Prof. Cooney delivered his lecture to students in the School of Business and Humanities on 'Offering Disadvantaged Communities Career Options Through Entrepreneurship'.

The lecture yet again followed with its predecessors in enticing a lively Q&A session afterwards with students from across disciplines discussing the need for inclusion, support and a breakdown of barriers for the relevant target groups.

Speaking about the lecture series, DkIT lecturer, Angela Hamouda, commented on why it is important to organise activities like these for students to take part in:

“These type of activities allows students to interact with individuals both academic and industry orientated from outside the institute, as it is important to expose students to external forces. Additionally, students get the chance to engage in lively Q&A sessions with guests and peers, which also involved some representatives from targeted groups relating to each lecture."

Students and lecturers from across the School of Business and Humanities are looking forward to the continuation of the series in January 2019, when DkIT will welcome more diverse and though provoking speakers from across the region.