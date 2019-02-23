Ever had a nightmare noisy neighbour? Here are some tips from Citizen's Information

If you have ever experienced problems with domestic noise, you might find some useful tips in the following guidelines from Citizens Information Ireland website:



Domestic noise

The Gardaí have the power to arrest a person for breach of the peace in a public place. They may ask someone to lower the noise coming from a dwelling but they do not have the power to enter a dwelling with the intention of simply asking someone to lower the noise. If the noise is persistent, you may complain to the District Court – see Complaints under the EPA Act below. There is useful information in the leaflet on neighbour disputes (pdf) published by FLAC, the Free Legal Advice Centres.

Rented dwellings

If the noise is coming from a rented dwelling and you don’t get a satisfactory response from the tenants, you can complain to the landlord – whether this is a private landlord, a local authority or a housing association.



People who are renting from private landlords or housing associations have certain obligations. These include not engaging in anti-social behaviour, which includes persistent noise that interferes with the peaceful occupation of other dwellings.

You may complain to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) if a private landlord or housing association fails to enforce the tenant’s obligations in respect of noise.



Under the Housing (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2009, tenants of local authority housing are obliged to avoid any nuisance (including noise) to the occupiers of any other dwelling.

If the noise persists, the tenants are in breach of their tenancy agreement and the local authority can take steps to enforce the terms of the agreement.



Alarms

Installers of alarm systems are required to have licences from the Private Security Authority.

In order to get a licence, they have to adhere to certain standards, including maximum times for the sounding of external alarms – the maximum under the European standard is 15 minutes. The local authority, the EPA or an individual may take action under the EPA Act to deal with breaches of these standards.

Dogs

Section 25 of the Control of Dogs Act 1986 deals with nuisance by barking dogs. If you don’t get a satisfactory response from the dog owner, you may complain to the District Court, using the form prescribed under the Control of Dogs Act. These forms are available from local authorities.

For more details see: www.citizensinformation.ie