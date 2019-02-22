Top rugby pundit Brent Pope pays visit to Dundalk shop

Everyone's favourite RTE rugby pundit - and honourary Irish man - Brent Pope paid a special visit to Michael Lynch Menswear on Clanbrassil Street earlier today.

Pope brought with him samples of his new collection of menswear for Spring.

The new order of 'Pope Shirts' should arrive shortly according to the local shop.

Established in 2013, Pope Shirts is the brainchild of the rugby pundit and fashion enthusiast. Pope is regularly voted one of Ireland’s most stylish men.