UK licence will not be recognised in Republic post Brexit

The National Driver Learner Centre has advised UK licence holders living in Ireland that they will not be able to drive in the Republic of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit next month.

A statement on the NDLS website explained the conundrum for motorists: “In the event of a no-deal Brexit the driving licence of a UK licence holder living here in Ireland will not be recognised and the driver will not be able to continue to drive here in Ireland on that licence.



“The advice to such drivers is that they should exchange their UK driving licence for an Irish driving licence before the 29 March 2019, which is set as the withdrawal date of the UK from the EU.

“Under current arrangements, a UK licence holder resident here in Ireland has an entitlement to make such an exchange. In such a case the driver will have all valid licence categories on their driver licence included on the Irish licence.

“There are some limited exceptions where what are known as national licences categories cannot be transferred to the Irish licence. You may need to speak to the DVLA to find out if you have any national categories on your UK licence.

“To exchange your licence you must complete a licence application form and present this, the correct fee and your UK licence at an NDLS centre- you will get more information on the process here: www.ndls.ie/news/149-brexit-update.html

Motorists could also be required to carry 'proof of insurance' Green Cards, an internationally recognized insurance document that provides proof of the minimum compulsory motor insurance cover required by the country visited, post-Brexit.