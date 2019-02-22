Local Business
Dundalk car dealership Auto Assure Ltd scoops top SIMI award
Local car dealership Auto Assure Ltd, based on Gray's Lane in Dundalk, landed the gong for Independent Sales Operation of the Year at the SIMI (The Society of the Irish Motor Industry) Awards last night.
Auto Assure Ltd, owned by Eoin McGuinness and Adrian Sherman, offer a wide range of quality, affordable cars and specialise in supplying quality second hand cars to a large customer base throughout Ireland.
They also have a full car service centre located on-site.
Congratulations @autoassure for winning the Independent Sales Operation of the Year 2019 at the 2019 @SIMI_IE Irish Motor Industry Awards here at @BurlingtonRd #LouthChat pic.twitter.com/7Zbp8pkyKA— Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayIE) February 21, 2019
