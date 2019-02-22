Dundalk car dealership Auto Assure Ltd scoops top SIMI award

Local car dealership Auto Assure Ltd, based on Gray's Lane in Dundalk, landed the gong for Independent Sales Operation of the Year at the SIMI (The Society of the Irish Motor Industry) Awards last night.

Auto Assure Ltd, owned by Eoin McGuinness and Adrian Sherman, offer a wide range of quality, affordable cars and specialise in supplying quality second hand cars to a large customer base throughout Ireland.

They also have a full car service centre located on-site.