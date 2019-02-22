Football
Dundalk FC confirm Joe McKee loan signing
Dundalk FC
Dundalk FC confirm Joe McKee loan signing PICTURE: Twitter/Dundalk FC
Dundalk FC confirmed the loan signing of Falkirk midfielder Joe McKee last night.
McKee arrives at Oriel Park with view to remaining until the summer.
The 26-year-old Scottish footballer began his career at Livingston before moving to Burnley. He has also lined out for Bolton Wanderers, St Mirren, Greenock Morton and Carlisle United before his current club Falkirk; whom he joined in January 2017.
